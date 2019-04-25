Here & Now
British Synchronized Swimming Duo Perform Routine In Pool Of Plastic Waste09:50Play
Great Britain's synchronized swimming duet Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe made a splash last month when the two attempted their world championship routine swimming in a pool of floating plastic waste.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Shortman and Thorpe (@Swim_England) about their routine to bring attention to plastic pollution.
This segment aired on April 25, 2019.
