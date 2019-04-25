Here & Now
NHL Playoffs Yield Upsets Amid NBA Postseason That's Favored Favorites
There will be a new Stanley Cup champion this season: The Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the defending-champion Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. While upsets mark hockey's post season, the NBA playoffs so far have run true to form. Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on April 25, 2019.
