NHL Playoffs Yield Upsets Amid NBA Postseason That's Favored Favorites
April 25, 2019
There will be a new Stanley Cup champion this season: The Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the defending-champion Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. While upsets mark hockey's post season, the NBA playoffs so far have run true to form. Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."

