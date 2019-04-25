New Documentary 'Nureyev' Follows Dancer's Leap From Behind Iron Curtain Into Superstardom11:05
April 25, 2019
Rudolf Nureyev dances onstage in "Faun" in 1978. (Jorge Fatauros/AP)
Ballet legend Rudolf Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union in 1961, is the subject of two new films out this month. One is a new feature film "White Crow" and there's also "Nureyev," a documentary which puts the dancer in the historical context of the Cold War era.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with "Nureyev" co-directors Jacqui and David Morris about their film, and why they want a new generation to "rediscover" Nureyev.

This segment aired on April 25, 2019.

