Here & Now
Could Robots And The Elderly Be The Perfect Match?06:02Play
By 2035, there will be more elderly people than young people in the U.S., leading some to consider whether robots could help make up the shortfall in elder care workers. But Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), who covers tech for Here & Now, cautions us to not put too much stock in robots for the elderly yet. He joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on April 25, 2019.
