Here & Now
U.S. Logs Strong First-Quarter GDP Growth05:49Play
The country's gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019, a significant bump up from how it ended last year, according to Commerce Department figures released Friday. Many analysts were expecting GDP growth around 2%, but strong consumer spending contributed to the bump in economic activity. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on April 26, 2019.
