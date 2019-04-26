CDC Director On Measles Outbreak: 'We Think This Is A Very Serious Situation'06:05
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 26, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A student enters Franz Hall at University of California, Los Angeles, on April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hundreds of students and staff at two Los Angeles universities, including UCLA, have been placed under quarantine because they may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or cannot verify that they are immune. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
A student enters Franz Hall at University of California, Los Angeles, on April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hundreds of students and staff at two Los Angeles universities, including UCLA, have been placed under quarantine because they may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or cannot verify that they are immune. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Hundreds of people are under quarantine Friday on the Los Angeles campuses of California State University and the University of California after people infected with measles came in contact with hundreds of students and staff.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Dr. Robert Redfield (@CDCDirector), director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This segment aired on April 26, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news