Here & Now
CDC Director On Measles Outbreak: 'We Think This Is A Very Serious Situation'06:05Play
Hundreds of people are under quarantine Friday on the Los Angeles campuses of California State University and the University of California after people infected with measles came in contact with hundreds of students and staff.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Dr. Robert Redfield (@CDCDirector), director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This segment aired on April 26, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news