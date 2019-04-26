Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: NFL Draft Pick Deletes Tweets; Merriam-Webster Adds New Words04:44Play
Nick Bosa of Ohio State University, a top NFL draft pick, deleted controversial tweets about political and racial subjects, and new words added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary are making the rounds on social media this week. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd speak with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on April 26, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news