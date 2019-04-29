Here & Now
Biden Launches 1st Campaign Rally; DOJ And House Democrats Battle Over Barr04:52Play
Democrats and the Justice Department are negotiating whether and how Attorney General Bill Barr could testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues his campaign rollout in Pittsburgh on Monday. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka).
This segment aired on April 29, 2019.
