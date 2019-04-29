California Synagogue Latest Target Of Violence At Place Of Worship05:28
April 29, 2019
Community members and congregants attend a candlelight vigil for the victim of the Chabad of Poway Synagogue shooting at Valle Verde Park on April 28, 2019, in Poway, Calif. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images)
The gunman who carried out a deadly attack at a synagogue in Southern California over the weekend is also being investigated in connection with an arson attack last month at a nearby mosque. The shooting at Chabad of Poway follows separate attacks on places of worship around the world including in New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Why are these attacks happening now and how do communities of faith carry on?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Atalia Omer, associate professor of religion at the University of Notre Dame.

This segment aired on April 29, 2019.

