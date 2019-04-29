The gunman who carried out a deadly attack at a synagogue in Southern California over the weekend is also being investigated in connection with an arson attack last month at a nearby mosque. The shooting at Chabad of Poway follows separate attacks on places of worship around the world including in New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Why are these attacks happening now and how do communities of faith carry on?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Atalia Omer, associate professor of religion at the University of Notre Dame.