Howard University is at the center of a debate over gentrification that has resonated with people far beyond its campus in Washington, D.C.

Howard is a historically black university in an area of Washington that, like the city as a whole, has been getting wealthier and whiter in recent years. That has meant more nonstudents using The Yard at Howard like a neighborhood park: picnicking, jogging and walking their dogs there.

Many Howard students say they find that behavior disrespectful of the university's storied history in D.C. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Kyra Azore (@KyraAzore), a Howard University senior and student journalist.