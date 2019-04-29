There is a new book out about a day that changed the world: "Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11." It's by journalist Mitchell Zuckoff, who spent years researching the stories of individuals whose lives were forever altered on Sept. 11, 2001, when four planes were used as weapons by al-Qaeda terrorists. Two planes destroyed the World Trade Center towers in New York City, one badly damaged the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and another crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before reaching its intended target. "There is this entire generation who didn't live through this, who don't have any independent memories of what happened those days," Zuckoff tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson. "Some members of that generation are going off to war to fight in Afghanistan — a war that started after this — and they don't have any direct connection to it." One of the driving forces behind the book was an effort to tie 9/11 into a single narrative before it was too late, Zuckoff says — and to ensure the attacks don't fade too far from the public consciousness. "Right now, other than Osama bin Laden, is there a single name that's a household name associated with 9/11?" he says. "Names are news, and we connect to them, and that is what's so important about this: before the time passes, before the people who I could talk to were gone, dead or just not available, to capture this as one story." Scroll down to read an excerpt from "Fall and Rise" Interview Highlights On starting the book with what happened in the days leading up to Sept. 11 "That was very much by design, to start the book actually on September 10th, because what Mohamed Atta, what Ziad Jarrah, what the other terrorists were doing, all these machinations: training to fly planes coming here, living in this country and coming closer and closer — the circle is tightening — to get them in a position doing trial runs and making this plan which took very little money, a lot of planning but very little money, very little overhead, if you will, and to position themselves where they could be here in Boston, they could go up to Portland, Maine, and be ready to do these events. "It's not entirely clear [why they started their journey from Portland.] One strong suspicion we have is that the trip to Portland would allow them to avoid some suspicion. If you had eight Arab men all arriving at Boston's Logan Airport at the same exact time for the same flights, they thought this might avoid some of that. But that is one of those unanswerable questions."

"The idea of turning [a plane] into a guided missile wasn't, quite literally, on the radar for anyone. And that's unfortunately so sadly why it was so effective." Mitchell Zuckoff

On whether all of the hijackers knew the full extent of what they were doing "I think it's clear that all 19 knew exactly what was being planned, because it was a very coordinated attack. What happened on each one of the four planes was quite similar, where at a trigger moment, the muscle hijackers — the guys who were not flying the plane — went into attack mode. All of them had discussed ... the preparations for purifying themselves for what they understood would be their last day." On the hijackers' use of Mace in the cabin so that it would be more difficult for passengers to thwart the attack "The Mace is an open question. There was some discussion they had it. A lot of it was just the element of surprise, was the greatest thing, and they committed an act of violence almost on every plane. They immediately cut someone's throat to make it clear that they meant business. They said they had a bomb, they herded — these were very lightly attended planes, it was a random Tuesday morning to most people — they herded everyone into the back. And they also understood that the flight attendants and the crews would know that there was a standard protocol: You negotiate with terrorists. You expect that they're going to want to land somewhere and exchange passengers and money for their freedom, or for their political aims. This was not part of anyone's script except the terrorists. "The idea of turning [a plane] into a guided missile wasn't, quite literally, on the radar for anyone. And that's unfortunately so sadly why it was so effective." On how communication failures shaped the way Sept. 11 unfolded "Communication failures were rampant that day on every level, and that's where really, that's the sort of ground zero, if you will, of the communications failures — that people were calling saying what was going on. The airlines knew about it. And then even when it did finally reach the FAA, they weren't alerting the military. So planes are still taking off. Things are still happening that [are] allowing one after another of these hijackings. The communication failures, they're rampant, they're across everything in terms of the communication failures at the towers, communication failures even before it happened. "A fact that always stayed with me was on 9/11, the FAA had a list, a no-fly list, of a dozen people on it. The State Department had a list, its tip-off terrorists list of 60,000 people it was watching. The director of airline security for the FAA didn't even know that State Department list existed."

"Communication failures were rampant that day on every level." Mitchell Zuckoff