Here & Now
Ukraine's New President Is A Former Actor Who Once Played One On TV05:49Play
Ukraine has a new president who won by a landslide against the incumbent president. He's a former actor and comedian with no political experience or policies. So how will he govern? Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Melinda Haring (@melindaharing), expert on Ukraine at the Atlantic Council and an editor for its UkraineAlert blog. She's also a senior fellow at Foreign Policy Research Institute.
This segment aired on April 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news