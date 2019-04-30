Here & Now
Alabama's prisons are among the most violent in the country — the rate of homicide is 10 times the national average, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. The state's jails have been cited by a recent Department of Justice report for corruption, drugs, sexual abuse, lack of mental health support and crumbling facilities. Under threat of a federal lawsuit, the state is planning to unveil a new strategic plan. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin (@maryscotthodgin).
This segment aired on April 30, 2019.
