Alabama's prisons are among the most violent in the country — the rate of homicide is 10 times the national average, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. The state's jails have been cited by a recent Department of Justice report for corruption, drugs, sexual abuse, lack of mental health support and crumbling facilities. Under threat of a federal lawsuit, the state is planning to unveil a new strategic plan. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin (@maryscotthodgin).