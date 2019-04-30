Here & Now
Unrest Continues To Unfold In Venezuela
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó posted a video online Tuesday morning, standing with soldiers at a Caracas military base, to launch what he has called the "final phase" of the effort to force President Nicolás Maduro from power. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Fernando Cutz (@fscutz), a fellow at The Wilson Center and former senior adviser to national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
This segment aired on April 30, 2019.
