Trump Sues Deutsche Bank And Capital One Over Congressional Subpoenas03:29Play
President Trump, three of his children and his business are suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One. The lawsuits are an effort to stop the banks from complying with congressional subpoenas that ask the banks to hand over documents related to Trump's finances. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on April 30, 2019.
