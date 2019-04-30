In Venezuela, Guaidó Calls For 'Final Phase' Of Effort To Oust Maduro05:36
April 30, 2019
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó posted a video online Tuesday morning, standing with soldiers at a Caracas military base, to launch what he has called the "final phase" of the effort to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Stephen Gibbs (@STHGibbs), who reports on Latin America for The Times of London and The Economist.

This segment aired on April 30, 2019.

