Opposition leader Juan Guaidó posted a video online Tuesday morning, standing with soldiers at a Caracas military base, to launch what he has called the "final phase" of the effort to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Stephen Gibbs (@STHGibbs), who reports on Latin America for The Times of London and The Economist.
This segment aired on April 30, 2019.
