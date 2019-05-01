DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Celebrating New Orleans' Jazz Fest As It Turns 5009:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Eric Lucero holds his daughter Ava Lucero, 2, as he plays the trumpet onstage with Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots at the Fais Do Do stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New Orleans. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Eric Lucero holds his daughter Ava Lucero, 2, as he plays the trumpet onstage with Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots at the Fais Do Do stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New Orleans. (Alex Brandon/AP)

In this week's DJ Session, WWNO host Gwen Thompkins (@MusicInsideOut) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to highlight her favorite artists from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to commemorate the event's 50th anniversary.

Music From The Segment

Lars Edegran, "Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone" (feat. Gerald French and Big Al Carson)

Lost Bayou Ramblers, "La Valse Balfa/The Bathtub"

The Zion Harmonizers and Olympia Brass Band, "Blessed Quietness"

Galactic, "Dance at My Funeral" (feat. Boyfriend)

This segment aired on May 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news