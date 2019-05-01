In this week's DJ Session, WWNO host Gwen Thompkins (@MusicInsideOut) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to highlight her favorite artists from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to commemorate the event's 50th anniversary.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Lars Edegran, "Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone" (feat. Gerald French and Big Al Carson)

Lost Bayou Ramblers, "La Valse Balfa/The Bathtub"

The Zion Harmonizers and Olympia Brass Band, "Blessed Quietness"

Galactic, "Dance at My Funeral" (feat. Boyfriend)