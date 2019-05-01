Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the number of measles cases in the U.S. has reached a 25-year high: more than 700. But the problem is much worse in other countries.

Ukraine has the most cases in the world, with more than 70,000 reported in the last year.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with UNICEF's Dr. Kateryna Bulavinova, who is working on a vaccination effort in Ukraine. She says part of the problem is that many medical schools are providing inaccurate information about vaccines to young doctors, who then pass that information on to patients.