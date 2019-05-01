Here & Now
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine On AG Barr's Testimony, Mueller And Venezuela06:06Play
Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The hearing comes after news that special counsel Robert Mueller expressed frustration about how Barr portrayed the conclusions of his report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (@timkaine) of Virginia about the latest, and about the ongoing situation in Venezuela.
This segment aired on May 1, 2019.
