May 02, 2019
Attorney General William Barr informed lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee he will not attend the hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst.

This segment aired on May 2, 2019.

