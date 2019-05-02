Here & Now
Olympic Gold Medalist Caster Semenya Can't Outrun Gender Controversy05:44Play
The sports world's highest court has ruled that Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and other female runners like her with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels if they want to compete in events. It's a landmark decision with far-reaching ramifications for other women's sports. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on May 2, 2019.
