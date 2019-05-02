Why We're Drawn To Scams And Scandals09:41
May 02, 2019
Actress Felicity Huffman departs federal court in Boston on April 3. (Charles Krupa/AP)
Scams seem to surround us lately: the college-admissions scheme, the Fyre Festival, the fake heiress swindling New Yorkers, the confusing Jussie Smollett case in Chicago, Elizabeth Holmes and the empty promise of her blood-testing company Theranos, to name a few.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Megan Garber (@megangarber), staff writer for The Atlantic, about why we're so captivated by scams and why they seem to be so prevalent.

This segment aired on May 2, 2019.

