Scams seem to surround us lately: the college-admissions scheme, the Fyre Festival, the fake heiress swindling New Yorkers, the confusing Jussie Smollett case in Chicago, Elizabeth Holmes and the empty promise of her blood-testing company Theranos, to name a few.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Megan Garber (@megangarber), staff writer for The Atlantic, about why we're so captivated by scams and why they seem to be so prevalent.