Here & Now
FDA Approves New Smokeless Tobacco Device03:43Play
The FDA has given Philip Morris International the initial green light to sell its "heat-not-burn" tobacco product called iQOS. The move comes as the company tries to invest away from traditional cigarettes as use is plummeting. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on May 2, 2019.
