Here & Now
A Playlist For Celebrating Notre Dame Cathedral's Musical Impact11:07Play
The medieval cathedral Notre Dame in Paris is where modern Western music was born. The building was severely damaged last month by a devastating fire.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Wichita Symphony double bassist and music professor Mark Foley (@MarkFoleyMusic) about what's on his playlist of music about Notre Dame.
Foley's Notre Dame Playlist
Pierre Cochereau, "Improvisation on 'La Marseillaise' " (Nov. 12, 1970, for the funeral of President Charles de Gaulle)
Pierre Cochereau, "Bach, Toccata and Fugue in D minor"
Konrad Ruhland, "Kyrie Eleison," from Cantus Selecti
Léonin, "Viderunt Omnes"
Pérotin le Grand, "Sederunt principes"
Guillaume de Machaut, "La Messe de Nostre Dame"
Aretha Franklin, "Mary, Don’t You Weep"
This segment aired on May 2, 2019.
Related:
Peter O'Dowd Senior Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
Support the news
Support the news