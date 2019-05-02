The medieval cathedral Notre Dame in Paris is where modern Western music was born. The building was severely damaged last month by a devastating fire.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Wichita Symphony double bassist and music professor Mark Foley (@MarkFoleyMusic) about what's on his playlist of music about Notre Dame.

Foley's Notre Dame Playlist

Pierre Cochereau, "Improvisation on 'La Marseillaise' " (Nov. 12, 1970, for the funeral of President Charles de Gaulle)

Pierre Cochereau, "Bach, Toccata and Fugue in D minor"

Konrad Ruhland, "Kyrie Eleison," from Cantus Selecti

Léonin, "Viderunt Omnes"

Pérotin le Grand, "Sederunt principes"

Guillaume de Machaut, "La Messe de Nostre Dame"

Aretha Franklin, "Mary, Don’t You Weep"