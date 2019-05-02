A Playlist For Celebrating Notre Dame Cathedral's Musical Impact11:07
May 02, 2019
The organ of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, one of the most famous in the World. (Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images)
The medieval cathedral Notre Dame in Paris is where modern Western music was born. The building was severely damaged last month by a devastating fire.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Wichita Symphony double bassist and music professor Mark Foley (@MarkFoleyMusic) about what's on his playlist of music about Notre Dame.

Foley's Notre Dame Playlist

Pierre Cochereau, "Improvisation on 'La Marseillaise' " (Nov. 12, 1970, for the funeral of President Charles de Gaulle)

Pierre Cochereau, "Bach, Toccata and Fugue in D minor"

Konrad Ruhland, "Kyrie Eleison," from Cantus Selecti

Léonin, "Viderunt Omnes"

Pérotin le Grand, "Sederunt principes"

Guillaume de Machaut, "La Messe de Nostre Dame"

Aretha Franklin, "Mary, Don’t You Weep"

This segment aired on May 2, 2019.

