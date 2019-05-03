Here & Now
The early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby has been sidelined because of a breathing problem. This year's derby comes after a report said 43 horses have died due to racing injuries at Churchill Downs since 2016. So what's causing all these deaths? Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Caitlin McGlade (@CaitMcGlade), investigative reporter for WFPL in Louisville, Kentucky.
This segment aired on May 3, 2019.
