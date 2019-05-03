Breathing Problems Sideline Kentucky Derby Favorite05:03
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 03, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby has been sidelined because of a breathing problem. This year's derby comes after a report said 43 horses have died due to racing injuries at Churchill Downs since 2016. So what's causing all these deaths? Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Caitlin McGlade (@CaitMcGlade), investigative reporter for WFPL in Louisville, Kentucky.

This segment aired on May 3, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news