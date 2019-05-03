Across the country, a growing number of states are considering bills that would allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients. But "medical aid in dying" isn't available to the nearly 6 million people who have Alzheimer's disease. Tanya Ott (@tanyaott1) explores whether medical aid in dying should be available for people with dementia.

This story was originally produced by WHYY's The Pulse.