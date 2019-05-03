Here & Now
Should 'Medical Aid In Dying' Be Available To People With Alzheimer's?05:52Play
Across the country, a growing number of states are considering bills that would allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients. But "medical aid in dying" isn't available to the nearly 6 million people who have Alzheimer's disease. Tanya Ott (@tanyaott1) explores whether medical aid in dying should be available for people with dementia.
This story was originally produced by WHYY's The Pulse.
This segment aired on May 3, 2019.
