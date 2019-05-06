Here & Now
Attorney General Barr Misses Deadline To Give Unredacted Mueller Report To Congress06:27Play
Attorney General William Barr has missed Monday's deadline set by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to turn over the unredacted Mueller report to Congress. Also, President Trump now says the special counsel should not testify. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).
This segment aired on May 6, 2019.
