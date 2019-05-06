Suspicious Skin Moles? Rashes? There's Now An App For That05:25
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A new app provides people with a first line of advice about whether any of their moles, rashes or skin conditions are dangerous. (Courtesy of First Derm)
A new app provides people with a first line of advice about whether any of their moles, rashes or skin conditions are dangerous. (Courtesy of First Derm)

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. A new app provides users with a first line of advice about whether any of their moles, rashes or skin conditions are dangerous. It's always important to see a physician. But the app provides a board-certified dermatologist's advice about whether a visit is urgent.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Alexander Börve (@DrBorve), who developed the First Derm app.

This segment aired on May 6, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news