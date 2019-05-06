Here & Now
Suspicious Skin Moles? Rashes? There's Now An App For That05:25Play
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. A new app provides users with a first line of advice about whether any of their moles, rashes or skin conditions are dangerous. It's always important to see a physician. But the app provides a board-certified dermatologist's advice about whether a visit is urgent.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Alexander Börve (@DrBorve), who developed the First Derm app.
This segment aired on May 6, 2019.
