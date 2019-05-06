Here & Now
Connecticut Tackles Gambling Problem In Southeast Asian Community04:10Play
Experts say Asian Americans may have a heightened risk for problem gambling. Fortune and luck are big in some Asian cultures, and the tradition of playing cards and throwing dice at family gatherings and holidays goes back generations. Southeast Asian refugees who came to the U.S. after the Vietnam War are especially at risk. Connecticut Public Radio's Vanessa de la Torre (@vdelatorre) reports.
This segment aired on May 6, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news