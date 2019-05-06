An article for a high school newspaper in Stockton, California, has sparked a battle over free speech. The school district was concerned the article — which profiled an 18-year-old student who works in the adult entertainment industry -- would not meet legal requirements and threatened to fire the newspaper's adviser if the district was not allowed to review the article in advance. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kathi Duffel, the adviser for The Bruin Voice at Bear Creek High School.