The entire staff of The New Orleans Times-Picayune was laid off last week after the paper and its website were sold. Some staffers may be rehired by the new owners, but it's the latest sign of a news industry in turmoil. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.
This segment aired on May 6, 2019.
