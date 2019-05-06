Times-Picayune Layoffs Deepen Divide Between News Industry Haves And Have Nots05:55
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The entire staff of The New Orleans Times-Picayune was laid off last week after the paper and its website were sold. Some staffers may be rehired by the new owners, but it's the latest sign of a news industry in turmoil. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.

This segment aired on May 6, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news