May 06, 2019
Global stocks fell Monday after President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he plans to raise tariffs on China from 10% to 25% by Friday. The threat, designed to make China comply with U.S. demands faster, surprised many who thought a trade deal with China was imminent. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney).

This segment aired on May 6, 2019.

