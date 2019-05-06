Here & Now
Investors Groan As Trump Reverses Course, Threatens More Tariffs On China03:43Play
Global stocks fell Monday after President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he plans to raise tariffs on China from 10% to 25% by Friday. The threat, designed to make China comply with U.S. demands faster, surprised many who thought a trade deal with China was imminent. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney).
This segment aired on May 6, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news