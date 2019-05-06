Here & Now
U.S. To Send Aircraft Carrier Strike Group To Middle East, Citing Iran05:37Play
The White House announced on Sunday that the U.S. will send an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East because of "troubling and escalatory indications" related to Iran. Meanwhile, a ceasefire has been reached after days of deadly fighting in the Gaza Strip. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), Middle East Program director at The Wilson Center and past adviser to secretaries of state in both Democratic and Republican administrations.
This segment aired on May 6, 2019.
