The White House announced on Sunday that the U.S. will send an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East because of "troubling and escalatory indications" related to Iran. Meanwhile, a ceasefire has been reached after days of deadly fighting in the Gaza Strip. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), Middle East Program director at The Wilson Center and past adviser to secretaries of state in both Democratic and Republican administrations.