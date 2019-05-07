Here & Now
China's government announced Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He will come to Washington, D.C., for trade talks with the U.S. on Thursday and Friday. However, the talks are already on shaky ground. The Trump administration has accused China of walking back on some of its commitments in the trade negotiations, and on Sunday, President Trump threatened to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on May 7, 2019.
