One of the schools at the center of the college admissions scandal is the University of Southern California. Aside from the recent scandal news, the campus has faced several other high-profile troubles in recent years. As commencement approaches on Friday, we check in on how two students on campus are feeling.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ivana Giang (@ivanagiang), valedictorian at USC for the class of 2019, and Trenton Stone, student body president for USC's undergraduate student government.