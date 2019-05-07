Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Signs Strict 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill05:18
May 07, 2019
On Tuesday morning, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the country. The bill bans abortions after a doctor hears a fetal heartbeat at around six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most women know they're pregnant. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Georgia Public Broadcasting politics reporter Stephen Fowler (@stphnfwlr).

