The Arctic Council meeting wraps up in Finland on Tuesday. At the conference, the U.S. made clear it wants to play a bigger role in the Arctic, which according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has become "an arena of global power and competition.” The main reason the U.S. is pushing for more involvement could be to compete with China and Russia. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Victoria Herrmann (@VSHerrmann), president and managing director of The Arctic Institute.