Some have speculated that the Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya, may be intersex. The runner has a high level of the male hormone testosterone in her body, but Semenya herself has never claimed to be intersex.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Courtney Finlayson, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, about what it means to be intersex.