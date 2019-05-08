Russian Officials Investigate Cause Of Deadly Crash Landing At Moscow Airport03:32
May 08, 2019
Russian investigators looking into Sunday's deadly crash landing of a plane in Moscow are focusing on equipment failure, bad weather and pilot error as possible causes. The back half of the plane burst into flames after touching down, killing 41 of the 78 passengers on board. Host Peter O'Dowd talks to Seth Kaplan, Here & Now's transportation analyst.

This segment aired on May 8, 2019.

