In a party-line split, the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. The move came after Barr failed to provide the unredacted version of the Mueller report, and after learning that the White House instructed key figures cited in the report to ignore congressional subpoenas. Now, the White House says that they will invoke executive privilege to prevent Congress from seeing other documents related to the Mueller investigation. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).