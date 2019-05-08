Uber, Lyft Drivers Strike Over Wages And Labor Rights05:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Drivers for Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride services are striking Wednesday in cities around the world, demanding higher wages and fixes to a business model that they say exploits workers. Uber is expected to go public Friday with a valuation around $90 billion. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with James Hicks, a Los Angeles-based driver participating in the strike.

This segment aired on May 8, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news