Here & Now
Uber, Lyft Drivers Strike Over Wages And Labor Rights05:52Play
Drivers for Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride services are striking Wednesday in cities around the world, demanding higher wages and fixes to a business model that they say exploits workers. Uber is expected to go public Friday with a valuation around $90 billion. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with James Hicks, a Los Angeles-based driver participating in the strike.
This segment aired on May 8, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news