'It's Just Life': An Aging Nashville Couple Takes Turns Being The Caregiver04:55Play
For those who marry late in life, the prospect of becoming the other partner's caregiver can become reality very quickly. It's hard enough after decades of love. But Blake Farmer (@flakebarmer) of member station WPLN in Nashville has the story of a couple that's never really known a time when one wasn't caring for the other.
This segment aired on May 9, 2019.
