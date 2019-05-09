The House Judiciary Committee has voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not turning over an unredacted Mueller report. On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler warned that the U.S. is in a "constitutional crisis" — and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she agrees. But are we? Here & Now's Robin Young and Peter O'Dowd talk with NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving (@NPRrelving).