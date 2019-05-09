Often Overlooked, Declining Plant Biodiversity Sows Trouble For Humans09:45
May 09, 2019
A blossom of an ohia lehua tree is shown in Kauai, in Hawaii's Limahuli Garden. The red and yellow blossoms normally adorn hair and hands of dancers during the world's most prestigious hula competition. (Tara Godvin/AP)
This week a United Nations report found humans are driving 1 million of the planet's 8 million known species of plants and animals toward extinction. That staggering figure includes large, charismatic animals like elephants and orangutans. But some scientists say we should be at least as concerned about the threats to plant life that often go overlooked.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Andrea Wolfe, a plant biology professor at Ohio State University and president of the Botanical Society of America.

This segment aired on May 9, 2019.

