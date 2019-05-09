This week a United Nations report found humans are driving 1 million of the planet's 8 million known species of plants and animals toward extinction. That staggering figure includes large, charismatic animals like elephants and orangutans. But some scientists say we should be at least as concerned about the threats to plant life that often go overlooked.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Andrea Wolfe, a plant biology professor at Ohio State University and president of the Botanical Society of America.