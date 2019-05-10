Here & Now
The Impacts Of Tariff Hikes On Chinese Goods; Uber Goes Public05:19Play
Amid trade talks with China, the Trump administration hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports. This move happened on the same day Uber went public. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Drew Bernstein (@auditchina), co-managing Partner of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk, about how tariffs will impact the U.S. and China, and the climate of the IPO market.
This segment aired on May 10, 2019.
