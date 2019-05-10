Here & Now
KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole (@JeremySole) brings us a never-before-released Marvin Gaye song, and three other special picks, in this week's DJ Session.
Music From The Segment
Sa-Roc, "Forever"
Marvin Gaye, "Piece of Clay"
Grupo Fantasma, "Yo Quisiera"
Kelly Finnigan, "Catch Me I'm Falling"
This segment aired on May 10, 2019.
