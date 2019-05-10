DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: A Marvin Gaye Song You've Never Heard11:08
May 10, 2019
Marvin Gaye performs onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1976. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)
KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole (@JeremySole) brings us a never-before-released Marvin Gaye song, and three other special picks, in this week's DJ Session.

Music From The Segment

Sa-Roc, "Forever"

Marvin Gaye, "Piece of Clay"

Grupo Fantasma, "Yo Quisiera"

Kelly Finnigan, "Catch Me I'm Falling"

This segment aired on May 10, 2019.

