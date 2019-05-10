Here & Now
For the 30th anniversary of "The Simpsons" on Fox this year, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) speaks to key figures — including creator Matt Groening — about how a series of animated short bits that aired between sketches on "The Tracey Ullman Show" became the longest-running scripted series on U.S prime-time TV. He also talks about the show's struggles with gender diversity in its writers' room. The final episode of the show's 30th season airs Sunday, May 12.
This segment aired on May 10, 2019.
