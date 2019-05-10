For the 30th anniversary of "The Simpsons" on Fox this year, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) speaks to key figures — including creator Matt Groening — about how a series of animated short bits that aired between sketches on "The Tracey Ullman Show" became the longest-running scripted series on U.S prime-time TV. He also talks about the show's struggles with gender diversity in its writers' room. The final episode of the show's 30th season airs Sunday, May 12.