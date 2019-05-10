Here & Now
House Democrats pulled a bill from the House floor on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted urging Republicans to vote against it. The measure would have protected the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's reservation land in southeastern Massachusetts. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from Jourdan Bennett-Begaye (@jourdanbb), a reporter for Indian Country Today.
This segment aired on May 10, 2019.
