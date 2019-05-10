U.K. Becomes 1st Country To Require Photo ID To Watch Porn05:44
May 10, 2019
As of this July, British libertines will have to prove they're old enough to watch porn by providing their government ID or credit card information to porn sites. The new law, meant to keep British children from stumbling across porn on the internet, raises privacy concerns for Here & Now's tech correspondent, Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson). He joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.

This segment aired on May 10, 2019.

