A report released by the United Nations this week projects that 1 million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction due to human behavior. The study shines a new light on the debate over whether the human population has grown too large for the planet to handle. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets two opinions on the subject, one from Robin Maynard, director of the U.K.-based group Population Matters, and the other from Jade Sasser, a professor at the University of California Riverside and author of the book, "On Infertile Ground: Population Control and Women's Rights in the Era of Climate Change."